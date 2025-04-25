Octogenarian falls prey to 'digital arrest' scam, loses Rs 4.45 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) An 86-year-old woman was duped of Rs 4.45 lakh by cyber fraudsters using the 'digital arrest' modus operandi, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The woman lives in south Mumbai's Gamdevi area with her househelp, he added.

"On April 22, she received a call from a man who identified himself as Delhi-based telecommunications officer Vishal Agarwal, who told the woman her mobile number was being used by another person. She then got a video call from another accused who gave his name as Gopesh Kumar," he said.

"Gopesh Kumar told her she had sent fake Indian currency notes (FICN), which had been seized in Delhi. He told her she was one of the 27 persons charged with money laundering in this case. He then arranged a video call with another accused who said he was Supreme Court official Devesh Kumar," the official added.

Devesh Kumar asked her to deposit money to ensure her name is removed from the case, he said.

"The woman transferred Rs 4.45 lakh from her fixed deposit into the account provided by the fraudsters. They continuously told the woman she was not supposed to disclosed the happenings to anyone. When the accused stopped responding to her calls after she had transferred the money, the woman realised she had been cheated," the official informed. PTI DC BNM