Octroi BoP along IB off-limits for public, tourists claim

Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) Days after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Octroi Border Outpost (BoP) along the International Border (IB) was on Friday made out of bounds for the general public.

Several tourists from Nagpur and Mumbai claimed they were not allowed to visit the Octroi BoP by the border guards amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, officials said.

Earlier, India closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in Amritsar, Punjab.

"We were not allowed to visit the Octroi BoP along the IB in the Suchetgarh sector due to tensions in the wake of the terror attack," Nund Kishore, a tourist from Nagpur, told reporters in R S Pura.

The tourists said the daily ceremonial drill at Suchetgarh, a significant symbol of protocol display between the two countries, has also been affected by the heightened security protocols.

Repeated calls to Border Security Force (BSF) officials went unanswered.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.