No Odd-Even policy in Delhi again: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday ruled out the reintroduction of the Odd-Even scheme, saying it had caused inconvenience to the public. During a press conference held on Tuesday to unveil the 2025-26 pollution action plan, Gupta, while responding to a media query, said, "What if a family has only one vehicle at home?" and added that policy decisions must reflect the needs and realities of Delhi's citizens.

The Odd-Even scheme, first introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was implemented twice in 2016 -- from January 1 to 15 and again from April 15 to 30.

The scheme aimed to curb vehicular pollution by restricting the movement of private vehicles based on the last digit of their registration numbers.

Under the rule, vehicles with odd-numbered plates were allowed on roads on odd dates while those with even-numbered plates could ply on even dates.

When the BJP came to power in the national capital after more than 26 years, it made it clear in its first pollution action plan that measures causing inconvenience to the public, such as the Odd-Even scheme, would not be implemented.

The government announced the deployment of 2,300 electric autos at Metro stations, installing mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots and the audit of PUC centres every six months as some of the features of the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025 launched by the chief minister on Tuesday.

The Delhi government unveiled a comprehensive anti-pollution action plan titled 'Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar - Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar', outlining a roadmap to tackle air pollution in the national capital through green initiatives, electric mobility expansion, traffic reforms and scientific innovation.

The chief minister emphasised that a clean and healthy Delhi is the government's vision, adding that air pollution directly impacts people's health.

As part of the plan, the government will begin planting 70 lakh saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, starting June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The campaign, originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to blend environmental responsibility with a personal tribute to mothers.