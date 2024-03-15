Odia actor Arindam Roy quits BJD, joins BJP

Bhubaneswar, Mar 15 (PTI) Popular Odia actor Arindam Roy on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and joined the opposition BJP. He claimed that he was sidelined by the ruling party.

Roy, who is also a close relative of BJD organising secretary PP Das, joined the saffron party hours after sending his resignation letter to the BJD president.

"The BJD is now saturated. There is no future in it as the party is overcrowded. One can hardly find opportunity to serve the people for which I quit the party," Roy told reporters after joining the BJP in presence of party's state unit president Manmohan Samal.

Roy, who was also the general secretary of the party, in a letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "I had been trying to meet my leader which is you since some time, but unfortunately I did not get the opportunity".

He claimed to have intensively campaigned for the BJD in various elections in Cuttack district, Tirtol by-elections in Jagatsinghpur and Koraput (zilla parishad and municipality elections).

Claiming that his works were not recognised by the party, Roy said, "I hope you will understand my situation and not keep any grudge against me". PTI AAM AAM MNB