Odia actor Uttam Mohanty's funeral held with full state honours

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of popular Odia actor Uttam Mohanty were consigned to flames at the Satya Nagar crematorium here on Friday in the presence of hundreds of his fans and followers.

Amid slogans of 'Uttam Mohanty Amar Rahe' (May Uttam Mohanty live forever), the actor's son and superstar Babushan lit the funeral pyre after the Odisha government accorded the guard of honour to the mortal remains.

Mohanty breathed his last at a private hospital in New Delhi on Thursday night.

The city police had made elaborate arrangements for the funeral procession and cremation of the actor as directed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Earlier, Majhi, who was in Puri to attend a function, reached Mohanty's Jagannath Vihar residence here and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains and met his actor wife Aparajita Mohanty and consoled her.

BJD MLA Nanta Narayan Jena also offered floral tributes to Mohanty's mortal remains on behalf of the party while OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das offered last respects to the actor at the Biju Patnaik International Airport as his body reached the Odisha capital from New Delhi.

As Mohanty's mortal remains reached his residence, a large number of cine artists, cultural figures, fans and common people made a beeline to pay their final respects to their beloved actor.

Mohanty was taken to a private hospital in New Delhi on February 8 after his health deteriorated due to liver ailments. He died at 10.45 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Born and raised in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, Mohanty acted in 135 Odia and 30 Bengali films.

Some of his most iconic performances were in Odia hits like 'Danda Balunga', 'Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta', 'Rajanigandha', 'Chaka Bhaunri', 'Daiba Daudi', 'Kanya Dana', 'Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi', 'Pua Mora Kala Thakura', and 'Lakhe Shiba Puji Paichhi Pua'. He also acted in the Hindi film 'Naya Zaher'.

In 1987, Mohanty married Aparajita Mohanty, another stalwart of Odia cinema.

Over his illustrious career, he won several awards, including the Jayadev Award (1999) for his contributions to Odia cinema, Odisha Living Legend Award (2012) and multiple Orissa State Film Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and many other dignitaries expressed their grief over Mohanty's demise.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of eminent film actor Shri Uttam Mohanty. Shri Mohanty won the hearts of countless viewers by playing the lead role in many Odia films. His contribution to the development of Odia film will always be remembered. As a soft-spoken and humble gentleman, he was the idol of all. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Odia film world. My condolences to his family and fans," President Murmu said in a post on X in Odia.

"Upon learning about the passing away of veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty, Honorable Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK expressed grief and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members," Kambhampati said in a post on X.

"I am saddened to learn about the demise of the popular and legendary actor of the Odia film world, Uttam Mohanty. It has created a huge void in the art world. The mark he left in many films will forever keep him in the hearts of people. In such a sad time, I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his soul," Patnaik said in a post on the microblogging site. PTI AAM MNB AAM ACD