Odia film producer arrested for assaulting female journalist gets bail

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (PTI) A Bhubaneswar court on Wednesday granted bail to Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak aka Tutu Nayak, who was arrested on the charges of slapping and abusing a woman journalist.

Advertisment

After the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) of Bhubaneswar accepted his bail petition, Nayak was released from Jharpada jail in the evening.

The producer was arrested on November 4 for allegedly slapping and hurling abusive words at the female journalist while she was at a theatre here covering an event a day before his arrest.

After receiving a complaint from the scribe, a case was registered against Nayak under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (use of obscene words in public place) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. PTI BBM BBM NN