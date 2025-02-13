Odia rapper dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) A 32-year-old Odia rapper died by suicide after consuming poison at his rented apartment in Kadubeesanahalli, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the night of February 9, police added.

Abhinav Singh had arrived in Bengaluru just seven days ago and was working for a private company. After having dinner with his roommate, he returned to his room and allegedly consumed poison, according to the police.

No suicide note was recovered, a senior police officer said.

"We do not yet know what kind of poison he consumed and are awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory," police said.

According to his family, he was being harassed by his wife, the police added.

A complaint regarding this has been lodged by Singh's family at a police station in Odisha.