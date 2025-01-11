Odia Sanskrit scholar pens 'Mahakavya' on PM Narendra Modi

Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 11 (PTI) A Sanskrit scholar in Odisha's Ganjam district has authored a 'Mahakavya' on the life and works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sanskrit language.

The 700-page work 'Narendra Arohanam', authored by Somanath Dash, associate professor in National Sanskrit University, Tirupati and published by Somnath Sanskrit University, Veraval, Gujarat was unveiled in an youth festival held at Veraval, last week.

The book consists of 1,200 slokas (verses) in 12 chapters, with English and Hindi descriptions. It has depicted the life journey of Modi, his childhood activities, as chief minister in Gujarat and as prime minister till his second term.

"Born in a humble family in Gujarat, Modi saw many ups and downs in his life and has become an ideal for all youth of the world nowadays. His ascetic political journey and struggle in life will always be inscribed in history. So I have decided to write the life and works of such a personality in Sanskrit," said 48-year-old associate professor.

Dash said he took over four years to complete the book, where several eminent personalities, including Sanskrit professors, expressed their opinions.

Dash said though he has never met Modi, and collected materials on the life and works of the prime minister from different books, journals, his speeches and his monthly radio talk 'Maan Ki Baat' and others. PTI COR AAM AAM RG