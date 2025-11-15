Odia singer Humane Sagar hospitalised with acute chronic liver failure, condition critical

Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar has been hospitalised at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with acute chronic liver failure and he is in a critical condition, an official statement issued by the medical establishment said.

The 36-year-old singer came to the hospital on Friday and was found to have developed multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, acute chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, among other issues, it said.

He is critically ill at present and is on non-invasive ventilator support, it added.

BJD supremo and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over Sagar's hospitalisation.

"Pray for his swift and complete recovery. May he return to his family, his music and his people -- renewed, restored, and safe. Get well soon," he said in an X post.

Sagar came to the limelight after winning the second season of a reality singing competition in 2012. His songs have been quite popular in the state. PTI AAM AAM ACD