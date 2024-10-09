Odisha: 1 killed, 2 injured as portico of under-construction building collapses

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) At least one person was killed and two others were injured after the portico of a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Odisha's Dhankenal district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Mahisapat area beside National Highway 55 when workers were constructing the roof of the portico when the structure collapsed, a police officer said.

"One person died and two others were seriously injured and have been admitted to the district hospital," a police officer said.

It is suspected that two or three workers might be trapped under the debris and a rescue operation is underway, he said.

Sub-collector Bibudha Garanaik said a detailed inquiry will be conducted and strong action will be taken against those found guilty.

Fire service personnel have been asked to put up high-mast lights to continue the rescue operation till the debris was cleared, he said.

Fire officer Prasant Dhaal said two fire teams have been deployed and more teams have been sought from nearby fire stations. PTI BBM BBM ACD