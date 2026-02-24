Odisha: 1 killed, 2 injured as thunderstorms, accompanied by rain, lash Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured in a rain-related incident in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, police said.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by rain, lightning strikes and gusty wind, lashed the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack this evening, bringing down the temperature.

Several areas in the two cities got waterlogged. Traffic movement was also affected. Due to rain, commuters were seen taking shelter at bus stops and under flyovers.

One person died and two others suffered injuries when a large hoarding fell on them as they took shelter under the iron structure during the rain, police said.

The incident took place at Aiginia Square in Khandagiri police station area. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, they said.

Similar weather conditions were reported in some parts of Cuttack, Sonepur, Koraput and Bargarh districts during the day.

The thunderstorms occurred under the influence of a low pressure area formed over southwest and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue to move nearly northeastwards and weaken gradually during the next 24 hours, the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

The weather office has also forecast dense fog in some places of Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri districts early on Wednesday.

Besides, shallow to moderate fog would occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Mayurbhanj district, it said.