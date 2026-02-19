Odisha: 147 people killed, properties worth Rs 19,000cr damaged in cyclones in 12 yrs, says minister

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) A total of 147 people lost their lives in the cyclones that hit Odisha in the last 12 years, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told the assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Pujari said the state was affected by 12 cyclones between 2014 and 2025, and in four of those, 147 people lost their lives.

He said the state suffered damage of Rs 19,529 crore due to these cyclones.

The highest of 73 people were killed by cyclone Titli in 2018, while 68 people lost their lives in cyclone Fani, which hit the state in 2019, he said.

Three people were killed in cyclone Hudhud in 2014, and another three in cyclone Yaas in 2021, he added.

Pujari said the state incurred a loss of properties of Rs 9,336.27 crore due to cyclone Fani, while cyclone Hudhud damaged properties worth Rs 4,949.39 crore.

The damage caused by cyclone Titli was Rs 2,779.32 crore, he said.

Pujari said that over 54.21 lakh livestock were killed in these cyclones.

More than 8.40 lakh houses and 17 lakh hectare of farmland were damaged in the calamities, he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM