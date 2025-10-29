Odisha: 15 Ravenshaw University students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

Cuttack (Odisha), Oct 29 (PTI) Fifteen students of Ravenshaw University were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday due to suspected food poisoning, an official said.

The students, who were vomiting, claimed that they fell ill after drinking water from a purifier at the East Hostel, while the authorities denied the allegation, stating that the samples have been sent for laboratory testing.

Hostel warden Sarat Kumar Rout said that the students' health condition is well and they are under medical observation.

"East Hostel has a total of 183 boarders. If there was any contamination in food or water, it would have affected other students as well. We suspect the students who fell ill had consumed something from outside," the warden said.

The water and food samples of the hostel have been sent to the laboratory for testing. The quality of food and water can be ascertained from the test report, he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD