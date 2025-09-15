Odisha: 19-yr-old female college student gang-raped near Puri beach, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old female college student has been allegedly gang-raped near a beach in Odisha's Puri district, police said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the rape and a manhunt has been launched to nab others allegedly involved in the incident.

The incident took place near Baliharchandi temple in Brahmagiri police station area around noon when the woman and her male companion had gone to a place near the temple to spend some time.

However, a group of local youths clicked their pictures and captured their videos and asked for money from them.

"When they refused to pay money, two persons in the group raped the female student," Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh told PTI, quoting the survivor's FIR lodged at Brahmagiri police station.

Other members of the group had tied the hands of the male companion of the survivor before the gang-rape, police said.

Though the incident took place on Saturday, the victim filed the FIR on Monday evening after coming out of the trauma of the alleged sexual assault, they said.

The woman has undergone a medical examination, the SP said.

The incident is similar to another rape that happened on Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district on June 15. Ten persons were arrested in connection with that gang-rape. PTI AAM AAM ACD