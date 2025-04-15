Odisha: 2 die, 10 injured due to electrocution during religious procession

Bhadrak (Odisha), Apr 15 (PTI) At least two people were electrocuted to death and 10 others were injured after a DJ equipment used in a religious procession came into contact with a high-voltage power line in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place during 'Patua Jatra' on Monday night near Mangala temple in Nuanda village under the jurisdiction of Tihidi police station.

The deceased were identified as Sarat Mahalik of Arasa village and Muna Mahalik of Hatuari village in Tihidi block, a police officer said, adding that both were part of the vibrant religious procession that had secured prior clearance from the electricity department.

However, despite assurances of safety, the high-tension wire remained live near the temple, leading to the incident, alleged Subash Das, a member of a folk-dance troupe.

The injured persons were rushed to Bhadrak district hospital. One of them was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack as his condition was critical.

District Collector Dilip Routray, Additional District Magistrate Saroj Dutta, and Sub-Collector Saurabh Chakrabarty, visited the hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured.

Routray said that SP is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Routray said that SP is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests a possible lapse in coordination, as electricity had reportedly been cut along the main bazaar route but not in the temple vicinity, he added.