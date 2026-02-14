Odisha: 2 drivers suffer burn injuries after trucks catch fire following collision

Balasore (Odisha), Feb 14 (PTI) Two truck drivers suffered severe burn injuries after their vehicles caught fire following a collision on NH-60 in Odisha's Balasore district early on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Basta around 1 am and the two vehicles, one carrying coal and the other iron plates, were completely gutted, a police officer said, adding the mishap led to a halt in traffic movement on the highway for a few hours.

The drivers of the two vehicles suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Basta hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

Firefighters doused the flames, he said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.