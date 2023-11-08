Odisha: 2 govt officials, retired employee convicted in vigilance cases

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Two Odisha government officials and a retired employee were convicted on Tuesday in connection with corruption and forgery cases registered by the state vigilance department.

The convicts are school teacher Nagesh Kumar Mahakud, Anganwadi worker Lilabati Mohanta, and revenue inspector Ramesh Chandra Mishra (retired), the department said in a statement.

The court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Balasore, awarded imprisonment for a period of one year to Mahakud and two years to Mohanta.

Both were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which they have to undergo further imprisonment for another two months, the statement said.

The retired RI has been convicted for showing undue official favour to a beneficiary, thereby causing loss of government/public money, it said.

The court of Special Judge-Vigilance, Bolangir, awarded a two-year jail term and a Rs 10,000 fine to Mishra. In default of the payment, the retired employee will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another two months.

The department said it will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Mahakud and Mohanta, and stoppage of pension of Mishra. PTI BBM RBT