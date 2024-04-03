Odisha: 2 killed, 4 injured as speeding car hits truck

Bhadrak (Odisha), Apr 2 (PTI) At least two persons died and four others were injured after an SUV in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck on Tuesday morning in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said.

The vehicle, which was travelling from West Bengal, collided with the truck at Nalanga on National Highway-16, they said.

The driver of the SUV and another woman, who was on the front seat, died.

The injured are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, a police officer said. PTI CORR BBM RBT