Odisha: 2 killed, 4 injured as speeding car hits truck

Bhadrak (Odisha), Apr 2 (PTI) At least two persons died and four others were injured after an SUV in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck on Tuesday morning in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said.
The vehicle, which was travelling from West Bengal, collided with the truck at Nalanga on National Highway-16, they said.
The driver of the SUV and another woman, who was on the front seat, died.
The injured are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, a police officer said.