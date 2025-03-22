Odisha: 2 killed, 67 injured, 600 houses damaged in rain, hailstorm

Bhubaneswar, Mar 22 (PTI) At least two persons were killed, 67 others injured and over 600 houses damaged due to rain, thunderstorms and lightning in separate places across Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Two persons died due to lightning strikes in Ganjam and Puri districts on Saturday and 67 people were injured after being hit by hailstorm in Mayurbhanj district. Seven of them were serious and hospitalised in Mayurbhanj district headquarters hospital, they said.

A report from Ganjam district said that rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several areas in the district. The unseasonal rain caused waterlogging in several areas in Berhampur town.

A Class 10 student died on Saturday due to the lightning near Narayanpur in Patrapur block of Ganjam district. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Goud (15). He was returning from Bamakei to his home when the lightning struck him and he died on the spot, officials said.

A report from Puri district said that one Manoj Kumar Nayak (23) died on Saturday due to lightning strike at Gobardhanpur village. He along with his parents, had gone to the paddy paddy field to drain excess water caused by the heavy rains.

Around 600 houses were damaged due to hailstorm in Mayurbhanj district.

The district administration has launched relief and rehabilitation operations in Bisoi and Bangirposi blocks, the two worst-hit blocks of Mayurbhanj, District collector Hema Kanta Say told reporters.

"Bisoi and Bangirposi blocks have been severely hit in the hailstorm. While 350 houses were completely damaged, 250 other dwelling units have been partially affected by the hailstorm that hit the area. As many as 18 villages under Bisoi and 39 villages of Bangiriposi block have been affected," the district collector said, adding that the administration has launched relief and rehabilitation operations in both blocks.

He said the people who have lost their houses are being provided with polythene sheets, cooked and dry food as per the norms.

Odisha Urban Development minister KC Mohapatra on Saturday undertook a visit to the Bisoi area and said: "The damage was massive as many people have lost their houses in the hailstorm. Chief Minister is aware of the incidents and the people will get compensation within two days." Apart from Mayurbhanj, reports of damage to houses were also received from Keonjhar, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts which have been hit by hailstorms, lightning, and rains, officials said.

Hailstorms created havoc in at least four districts in the last 36 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind likely to lash several parts of Odisha during the next three days.

Meanwhile, fire personnel rescued a 54-year-old visually challenged woman from the slum area in Subudhi Colony in Berhampur town of Ganjam district, when the rain and drain water entered the area.

"While other people came out from their houses when the water entered their houses, the woman could not come out. After getting information, our staff rushed to the area and rescued her," said Thakur Prasad Dalei, fire officer, Berhampur.

The rain water also entered the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur town causing inconvenience to patients.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar in its evening bulletin said thunderstorms with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph may occur at a few places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, and Sundargarh districts in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorms with lightning may occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar during the period.

An 'orange' (be prepared) warning was issued by the weather agency for all these districts in view of the expected weather conditions.

Similarly, a yellow (be aware) warning was issued about thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri in the next 24 hours.