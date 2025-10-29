Odisha: 2 killed, 7 injured as bus hits stationary truck

Balasore (Odisha) Oct 29 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and seven others were injured, two of them seriously, when a passenger bus hit a truck parked on the roadside in Odisha's Balasore district early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 60 in Jaleswar police station area, a police officer said.

The driver and conductor of the Kolkata-bound bus coming from Nrusinghpur in Odisha's Dhenkanal district were killed in the incident, he said.

The driver has been identified as Mir Abdul Rahim (39) from Salepur area in Cuttack district, and the conductor as Nrusingha Kathua (40) from Mahanga in the same district.

There were about 40 passengers in the bus.

The injured passengers were taken to the nearby G K Bhattar Hospital, from where two seriously injured persons were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital, the officer said.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD