Odisha: 2 killed after wall collapses on them

Sambalpur, Dec 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a wall collapsed on them in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Namita Patel (45) and Lalit Dehury (60), they said.

Namita, the owner of the house in Bijadihi village, had called Lalit, a labourer, to demolish the wall as it was old. When Lalit was working, the wall suddenly came down.

Lalit was buried under it and so was Namita as she was standing near it, police said.

They were rushed to the Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital with critical injuries and they died there.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amitav Panda said two cases of unnatural death were registered.

The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem examination, he said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM