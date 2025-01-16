Odisha: 2 killed as car falls into pond in Konark

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another two critically injured after their car fell into a pond in Odisha's Konark area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sanatan Senapati of Balasore district and Sandeep Mohapatra of Puri district.

According to the police, the speeding car overturned and fell into a roadside pond at Bainshi Bazaar near Junei Square after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Sandeep was driving the car while Senatan was sitting in the front seat.

Two other persons, Manish Senapati and Papun Parida, were in the rear seat of the car when the accident took place, an officer of the Konark police station said.

After hearing a sound, locals rushed to the spot, rescued the passengers and sent them to the nearby Gop Hospital, where Sanatan and Sandeep were declared dead, he said.

The deceased were wearing their seat belts and they were unable to get out of the car immediately after it fell into the pond. PTI BBM BBM SOM