Odisha: 2 killed as motorcycle collides with truck

Balasore, Jan 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one other was injured as their motorcycle collided with a truck in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Friday.

The accident happened near Uluda chak on Thursday night, they said.

The two bodies were sent for post-mortem to the Baliapal Primary Health Centre, said inspector-in-charge of Kamarda police station Premada Nayak An inquiry has also been ordered into the accident, he said.

The injured person was undergoing treatment, he added.