Odisha: 2 minor brothers found dead, family alleges father killed them to clear path for remarriage

Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) Two minor brothers were found dead in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Monday, following which it was alleged that they were killed by their father as they were opposed to his remarriage.

The incident took place in Fatehgarh police station area.

One of the deceased boys was 14 years old, while the other one was 11.

Their maternal uncle alleged that "the children were murdered because they opposed their father's remarriage".

"Why will the innocent boys die by suicide? The two boys were first murdered, and then their bodies were hanged to show it as suicide. Their father killed them to clear the path for a second marriage," he alleged.

The boys' mother had passed away three years ago, and their father had been making arrangements to marry again, locals alleged.

"The children were strongly against the remarriage," police said, citing a complaint filed by the deceased children's maternal grandmother.

The boys' grandfather, meanwhile, acknowledged that "the children were indeed opposed to their father's remarriage, but they took their own lives".

The police have detained the boys' father and started an investigation.

"The two boys were in class 4 and 9. The exact reason for their deaths can be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem reports," said Superintendent of Police S Susree. PTI BBM BBM SOM