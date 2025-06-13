Odisha: 2 Naxal commanders caught by BSF, state police

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar, Jun 13 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) and Odisha Police have arrested two Maoist commanders on Friday following an exchange of fire in the jungles of Malkangiri district, officials said.

Kesa Kawasi (32), an area committee member (ACM) of Kangerghati area, and Rakesh alias Sanu Kunjam (30), ACM of Andhra-Odisha border Maoist military platoon, were apprehended by the security forces from the area near Sodiguda and Tentuliguda villages of the said district, they said.

The forces recovered a pistol, ten electric detonators, a walkie-talkie and a radio, six rounds of bullets, two machetes and some other items from the two Maoists who were apprehended after a brief exchange of fire, the officials said.

Commandant of BSF's 2nd battalion Varunendra Pratap Singh and Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil addressed the press at the district headquarters and informed that the two were caught by the joint forces who were operating in the area based on "credible" intelligence inputs.

Both the Maoists hail from Chhattisgarh with Kawasi belonging to the Bastar district and Rakesh from the Bijapur district, they said.

The two Naxalite commanders were involved in multiple cases of attacks, improvised explosive device (IED) blasts against security forces in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and have multiple FIRs registered against them, officials said.

Security forces have stepped up their action against Left Wing Extremists in various states following the Union government's declaration of ending the Naxal menace by March, 2026. PTI NES DV DV