Odisha: 2 students drown during immersion of Lord Vishwakarma's idol

Baripada, Sep 17 (PTI) Two school students drowned during the immersion of an idol of Lord Vishwakarma idol in a waterbody in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the reservoir of a dam near Kathpal village in the Betnoti police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Thakur Soren (18) and Bhagyaprakash Patra (18), they added.

Eight class 12 students of a private school went to immerse idol, and two of them slipped into the waterbody and drowned.

Later, fire services personnel fished out the bodies, said Betnoti's SDPO Sudarsan Dash.

A case of unnatural death was registered and the bodies were sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examinations, he said.