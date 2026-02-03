Odisha: 201 couples tie the knot as govt launches mass wedding scheme

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 3 (PT) A total of 201 couples tied the knot in a ceremony on Tuesday as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana', a flagship scheme for the mass marriage of women from poor families, and asserted that his government was committed to protecting the dignity of women.

The mass marriage programme took place near the renowned Maa Taratarini temple at Purusottampur village in Ganjam district.

He said the state government launched this scheme keeping in view the problems faced by poor families in conducting the marriage of their daughters.

"With the launch of this scheme, no poor man will consider his daughter a burden. All should feel proud of their daughters as they have been bringing laurels for the state and the country and excel in every field," Majhi said, adding that Rs 35,000 has been transferred to the bank accounts of the women through DBT under the scheme.

An amount of Rs 59 crore has been earmarked in the 2025-26 fiscal for conducting mass weddings under the scheme, Majhi said, adding that women between 18 and 35 years of age and men in the 21-35 age group can take advantage of the scheme.

Noting that the scheme also encourages widow remarriage, the chief minister said the objective of conducting marriages of women from economically backward families is to eliminate social evils such as dowry and also promote a positive approach toward women in society.

According to provisions of the scheme, the state government will bear the entire expenses of the wedding and also provide financial assistance to the couples.

Each bride will receive financial support of Rs 51,000, of which Rs 35,000 will be transferred directly to her bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. An amount of Rs 6,000 will be earmarked for wedding-related expenses, while Rs 10,000 will be provided in the form of gifts.

The gift package, which was handed over to the 201 new brides, includes sarees, bangles, anklets, toe rings, alta, sindoor, and other traditional bridal adornments, along with household utility items such as utensils, cushions, and vessels.

Apart from Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also the in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, lawmakers and senior officials were present at the event.

The government also arranged a community feast on the occasion.

The chief minister said that similar mass weddings would be organised across the state on fixed dates.

Each couple was provided with a marriage certificate, an official said.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "The post of chief minister gives me responsibility, but your love gives me a sense of family. Today, I was present at the holy site of Maa Taratarini not as a chief minister, but with the duty and affection of a father and brother. When I inaugurated the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana' and blessed the newlyweds, the hope in their eyes and the smile on their faces filled my heart with a unique sense of self-satisfaction. Today, I was feeling the same joy and affection that a father or brother feels when a daughter steps out to create a new world." PTI AAM AAM ACD