Odisha: 21 weavers from Sambalpur receive financial assistance for work sheds, solar lights

Sambalpur (Odisha), Oct 29 (PTI) A total of 21 weavers of Odisha's Sambalpur have received financial assistance from the Ministry of Textiles, which will be utilised for setting up handloom work sheds and procuring solar light units, officials said.

Eleven weavers received work shed assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh each, while the 10 others were provided lighting unit assistance of Rs 15,000 each, they said.

The financial aid was handed over during a ceremony at the ongoing ‘Tana-Bana District Handloom Expo-2023' at IIM-Sambalpur on Saturday.

The expo features over 25 stalls showcasing a diverse range of handloom products.

“Sambalpuri cloth is famous all over the world, and this expo will help in increasing the sales of local handicraft products,” said Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak, who presented cheques to the weavers. PTI AAM RBT