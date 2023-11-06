Odisha: 24-year-old pregnant woman found dead on roadside, family blames husband

Bhadrak, Nov 6 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old pregnant woman was found on the roadside in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened near Napanga village in Bhandaripokhari police station area, they said.

The woman's father alleged that she was killed by her husband and his family.

"They used to torture my daughter physically and mentally. I have submitted a written complaint to the police," he said.

The woman got married around a year back, police said, adding that this was her husband's second marriage.

She went missing on Sunday night, and the body was spotted on a roadside near the village on Monday, police said.

There were some marks on the body, but the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem examination, said Ajay Sudarsan Bage, the inspector-in-charge of Bhandaripokhari police station.

An investigation is underway, he said.