Odisha: 25-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen

Baripada, Sep 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday for raping a teenage girl.

The 15-year-old girl was returning home from a nearby shop when the man forcibly took him to his house, tied her hands with a rope and raped her, according to the prosecution.

After the incident, the accused fled, and the survivor's family and neighbours rescued her. The man was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor's mother at the Baisinga police station.

The incident happened in November last year.

The special POCSO court of Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the convict.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

The judgment was based on the statements of the victim and six witnesses, and her medical report. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM