Odisha: 26 black stone quarries in Jajpur asked to stop operations over safety violations

Jajpur, Nov 19 (PTI) Lessees of 26 black stone quarries in Odisha's Jajpur district were asked to stop operations for allegedly flouting safety norms, officials said on Tuesday.

These quarries are located in Bajabati, Rahadpur, Dankari, Baramana and the Bichhakhandi Hills in Dharmasala, they said.

Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur Circle, Jay Prakash Nayak asked the quarries to suspend operations after an inquiry by the Directorate General of Mines Safety found the violations, they added.

An inquiry was conducted in these mines in September following complaints of lapses in safety and non-compliance with rules, officials said.

During the inspection, serious contraventions were found, said Nayak.

"Based on the inquiry report, orders have been issued to 26 black stone quarry lessees to stop mining and other allied activities," he said.

Nayak said the police and the local administration have been intimated for immediate action. PTI COR AAM SOM