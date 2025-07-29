Odisha: 27-year-old man arrested for sharing intimate photos with ex-girlfriend following breakup

Jajpur, Jul 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday for allegedly sharing on social media intimate photos with his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him, police said.

The man, identified as Samir Kumar Palei of Kabisurya Nagar in Ganjam district, was arrested after the ex-girlfriend filed a police complaint, they said.

Palei, an executive of a private finance company in Jajpur, has been in a relationship with a female colleague for two years. The woman broke up with him in June and blocked his mobile number, they said, quoting the complaint.

An angered Palei then shared their intimate photos on social media. The woman's family came across the photos online, following which she filed an FIR at the Panikoili police station on Monday.

"Based on the complaint, we registered a case and arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act," said Panikoili's inspector-in-charge Ranjit Mohanty. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM