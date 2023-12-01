Odisha: 28-year-old man arrested for sharing obscene photos of ex-partner on social media

Jajpur, Dec 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday for allegedly sharing obscene photos of a married woman, with whom he was in a relationship, on social media after she broke up with him, police said.

The accused, a resident of Betanda village, was in a relationship with the 40-year-old woman for a few months. After she broke up with him, he shared some obscene photos of her on social media to "take revenge", they said.

He was arrested from his house after a case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, said Srikanta Barik, the inspector-in-charge of the Kuakhia police station.

His mobile phone was also seized, he said.