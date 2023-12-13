Odisha: 3 arrested for harassing college girls

Jajpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday for allegedly making lewd comments targeting college-going girls, police said.

Advertisment

Locals caught them and thrashed them, before being handed over to the police, they said.

These men were harassing girls for quite some time in the Dharmasala area, asking for their phone numbers. When their advances were rejected, they allegedly also threatened some girls, police said.

Some of the girls told their families about it. On Wednesday, the girls were on the way to their college with their families and some locals following. As soon as they reached Kanpur Chhack, these three men made some obscene remarks, and they were caught.

The accused were thrashed by locals and the families of the girls before the police were called.

"We have arrested three persons for stalking and harassing girls," said Tapan Nayak, the inspector-in-charge of the Dharmasala police station. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM