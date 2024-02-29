Odisha: 3 killed in head-on collision between motorcycles in Mayurbhanj

Baripada, Feb 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened near Gudialbandh on Baripada-Udala Road in Barasahi police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Akash Bindhani (29), Laxman Singh (19) and Ranjan Singh (25), police said.

The bodies were sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, they said.

A case has been registered, police said.