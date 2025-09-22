Odisha: 3 of family killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, pickup van

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Sep 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his two children, aged 10 and 8 years, were killed, while his wife was critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a pickup van in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Deheli in Narla police station area, an officer said, adding the family hailed from Tarlo village.

While the man and his son died on the spot, his daughter succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The critically injured wife was rushed to Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital in Bhawanipatna.

Following the accident, locals blocked the road in Deheli, stranding hundreds of vehicles. The blockade was later lifted, he added. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD