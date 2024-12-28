Odisha: 3 persons tied to tree, thrashed for allegedly attempting religious conversion of tribals

Balasore, Dec 28 (PTI) Three people were tied to a tree and beaten up by a mob in Odisha's Balasore district over the allegation that they were attempting religious conversion of some tribal families, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Gobardhanpur village on Thursday and a video of the incident went viral on social media, they said.

After getting information about the incident, police immediately went to the spot and rescued two women and a man, said Subash Chandra Mallick, the officer-in-charge of the Remuna police station.

"After a preliminary investigation, two cases were registered against two groups of people and an investigation is underway," he said.

"Efforts are being made to maintain peace in the village and prevent any breach of the law and order situation," he added. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM