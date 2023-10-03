Odisha: 3-year-old girl dies after wall collapses on her

Bhawanipatna, Oct 3 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died after the wall of an abandoned building collapsed on her in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Tentulikhunti village in Ampani police station area on Monday evening, they said.

The girl was going to her grandparents' house when the accident happened, said sub-divisional police officer D Chopdar.

She was rescued in a critical condition from under the debris by the villagers, and was taken to the Koksara community health centre, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation underway, he added. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM