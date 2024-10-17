Odisha: 315 held for participating in gambling

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 17 (PTI) Altogether 315 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in gambling and unaccounted cash of over Rs 12.98 lakh was seized from their possession during raids in the last ten days in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

As many as 115 mobile phones, 56 motorcycles and three cars were also seized in the raids, a senior officer said.

Fifty-four cases were registered under the Orissa Prevention of Gambling Act.

From Dussehra, people often get involved in gambling in Ganjam and such activities continue till Kumar Purnima.

Locals said the gambling is a "part of the celebration of the Kumar Purnima and a section of people in almost all villages in the district participated in such activities".

Goddess Mahalaxmi (Goddess of wealth) is worshipped during the day, while people take part in gambling during the festive night, despite police action against such illegal activities.

“Many people believe that they would get blessings of the Goddess Laxmi if they gamble on this day. They wear the new clothes and participate in gambling. Such activities have been going on for several years in the district as a tradition on Kumar Purnima day," said Bhagaban Sahu, a retired professor at Berhampur University.

"The police have cracked down on gambling in different areas in the district. We can’t allow gambling in the name of tradition,” Berhampur Superintendent of Police Sarvan Vivek M said.

Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra said he has already instructed the police officers to launch a special drive and crack down on gambling dens. The drive would be continued for some more days, he said.

Ganjam district consists of two police districts — Berhampur and Ganjam. PTI CORR AAM BDC