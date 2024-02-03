Odisha: 34-year-old man dupes woman promising her job in Army college

Berhampur, Feb 3 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, dismissed from the Army, was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly duping a woman of around Rs 1.25 lakh by promising her a job and not providing it, police said on Saturday.

Santosh Kumar Sethy, resident of Nandighar in Dharakote block, was dismissed from the Army after he was arrested in two cases of cheating last year, they said.

After he got out on bail, he befriended the woman telling her about his defence background, and took Rs 1.25 lakh promising her the job of a clerk in an Army college, they added.

As he could neither give her a job nor return the money, the woman filed a complaint at the Gopalpur police station, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

Subsequently, an investigation was started, and Sethy was arrested, he said.

Police said they suspect that he may have cheated more people, promising them jobs. PTI CORR BBM SOM