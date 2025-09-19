Odisha: 34-year-old man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping girl

Baripada, Sept 19 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday for raping a girl.

The man waylaid the victim in a jungle and raped her on August 24, 2021. He was arrested after the girl's father lodged a complaint at the Tiring police station.

Additional district and sessions judge Pratima Patro held the man guilty of rape.

Besides sentencing him to 20 years in jail, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him. In case of default, he has to undergo an additional 18 months of imprisonment.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the survivor.