Odisha: 4 injured as ambulance catches fire after colliding with truck

Balasore, Jun 23 (PTI) Four people were injured as an ambulance caught fire after colliding with a truck in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place when the ambulance was heading to the Balasore district hospital from Basta with a patient, they said.

The ambulance hit the container truck from behind near Murkimundi Chhak in the Rupsa police station area. After the collision, the ambulance caught fire, they added.

The patient and injured persons were rescued and admitted to the Balasore district hospital, police said.

The pharmacist of the ambulance was seriously injured, and had been sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment, they said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM