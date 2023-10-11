Odisha: 4 minors detained, 1 held for involvement in 'sextortion' racket

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested a person and detained four minor boys for their alleged involvement in a "sextortion" racket being operated through dating apps.

Advertisment

The police action came on the basis of written complaints filed by two persons from Bhubaneswar and Khurda.

“We have detained four minor boys and arrested an adult male for luring and cheating people through dating apps. They also extorted money from the victims by blackmailing,” said Girija Shankar Chakrabarty, ACP (Zone-II), Bhubaneswar.

The gang members used to engage in friendly chats with people and invite them to a house in Bhubaneswar, where they allegedly shot obscene videos and threatened to circulate those on social media, police said.

They would rob their victims of valuables and transfer money from their bank accounts by blackmailing them, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BBM AAM RBT