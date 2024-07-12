Odisha: 41-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping woman

Baripada, July 12 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for raping a woman multiple times.

The fast-track special court of Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The verdict was delivered on the basis of the statements of 15 witnesses, the victim and her medical report, Special Public Prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

"The victim is a poor married woman. After assuring her of work, the convict took her to Cuttack and kept her in a house and raped her repeatedly," he said.

"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim at the Badasahi police station on April 5, 2016, a case was registered and the accused was arrested," he added. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM