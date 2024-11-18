Odisha: 5 held while attempting to rob house in Rourkela

Rourkela (Odisha), Nov 18 (PTI) The Odisha Police arrested five persons while they were attempting to rob a house at Railway Colony area here, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused are “habitual offenders” with multiple police cases, they said.

“We have strengthened our night patrolling, and the arrest was a result of that. They were attempting to rob a house when the patrolling party nabbed them on Saturday night,” Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said.

Police have seized a sword and iron rods among other items from their possession.

Advertisment

Search is underway to nab other members of the gang, the SP added. PTI CORR BBM RBT