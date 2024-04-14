Odisha: 5 injured in clash during Hanuman Jayanti procession

Balasore (Odisha) Apr 14 (PTI) Five people were injured in a clash between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

Advertisment

Tension prevailed in Remuna area as the clash took place at the nearby Ganipur village, a senior officer said.

A police vehicle was also damaged in the violence.

Following the incident, heavy deployment of police forces has been made in and around 10 km from Remuna area, he said.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath and IG Eastern Range Deepak Kumar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM BDC