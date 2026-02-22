Odisha: 5 police personnel killed, 4 others injured in SUV-truck collision

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) At least five police personnel were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck on National Highway 49 in Odisha's Jharsuguda district early on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area when eight personnel were returning from a wedding in Jharsuguda, while the truck was moving in the opposite direction, a senior police officer said.

"Five police personnel from Jharsuguda district were killed in the accident while two were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh. Another injured policeman is in stable condition," Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police Madhusikta Mishra said.

The truck driver has also been injured in the accident and he is undergoing treatment, she said.

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," Mishra said.

The truck turned to its side after the collision and the police vehicle was completely damaged in the accident, she added. PTI BBM BBM ACD