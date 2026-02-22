Odisha: 5 policemen killed in SUV-truck collision, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) At least five police personnel were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck on NH -49 in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area when eight personnel were returning from a wedding, while the truck was moving in the opposite direction, a senior police officer said.

"Five police personnel from Jharsuguda district were killed in the accident, while two were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh. The condition of another injured policeman is stable," Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police Madhusikta Mishra said.

The truck driver has also been injured in the accident, and he is undergoing treatment, she said.

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," Mishra said.

The truck turned to its side after the collision and the police vehicle was completely damaged in the accident, she added.

The deceased police personnel were identified as Kashiram Bhoi, Debadutta Sha and Lingaraj Dharua from the armed police reserve, drill sub-inspector Niranjan Kujur and home guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha.

The injured personnel are Dubaraj Miriga and Akash Nayak and sergeant Rajib Bharsagar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

"I am deeply grieved and heartbroken to learn about the untimely demise of 5 dedicated police personnel in a tragic road accident that occurred in Jharsuguda. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this sorrowful time. Along with praying for the eternal peace of the departed souls, I pray to the Almighty for the swift recovery of others injured in the accident," Majhi wrote on X.

The chief minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the five deceased police personnel. The compensation will be paid from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Local MLA Tankadhar Tripathy visited Jharsuguda hospital, where the bodies of the police personnel have been kept.