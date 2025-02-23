Odisha: 63-year-old man sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping teen

Baripada, Feb 23 (PTI) A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for raping a girl.

Delivering the verdict on Saturday, POCSO court judge Pratima Patro also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The 14-year-old girl was raped several times by the convict in 2022, and he had even threatened to kill her, Special Public Prosecutor Abhina Kumar Pattnaik said.

The accused was convicted on the basis of the statements of the victim, 18 witnesses and her medical report, he said.

The court also made a recommendation to the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 7 lakh compensation to the survivor.

The rape case was registered at the Baisinga police station on July 27, 2022.