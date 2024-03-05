Odisha: 8-year-old boy, whose organs were donated after death, cremated with full state honours

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy, whose organs were donated, was cremated with full state honours in Bhubaneswar.

The guard of honour was accorded to Subhajit Sahu, who died after suffering a brain seizure, at the Satya Nagar Crematorium on Monday in the presence of Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda and DCP Prateek Singh.

Subhajit, a class 2 student, suffered a brain seizure while appearing in a test at his school last Wednesday. He was immediately admitted to the Capital Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital, where he slipped into a coma.

"Despite our all-out efforts, we could not save him. So, we decided to donate all his organs, including kidneys, lungs, liver, eyes, heart and pancreas," said Subhajit's father Biswajit Sahu.

"I am very proud of my brave son who saved the lives of many with his organs," he said.

Subhajit's mother Subhashree said that though he was just eight years old, he has done a noble work that even an 80-year-old may not do.

"Now, we can console ourselves that our son saved the lives of others, and will live in them," she said.

The police commissioner said the guard of honour was accorded to the boy in line with the latest state government policy for organ donors.

"This will encourage more people to donate organs," he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced last month that the last rites of organ donors will be performed with full state honours. PTI BBM BBM SOM